Available for June Delivery! The Chestnut Floorplan with 4th Bedroom . This beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry, drop zone from the garage with cubbies and a Screened Porch. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk-in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 3 additional guest bedrooms, large hall bath and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Photos are of like home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $647,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police on the scene told The Daily Progress that the matter was being investigated as a "suspicious death."
For a third time in less than four years, the local man widely known as the “sign guy,” Mason Hughes Pickett, has been convicted of attacking …
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport canceled at least six flights Tuesday evening from Atlanta, Washington and New York. Other flights were …
The body of a deceased male was found at a shopping center in the town of Orange on Monday morning in what has been deemed an apparent heart attack.
After the recent withdrawal of a fellow plaintiff, the leader of the remaining group challenging the city of Charlottesville’s late 2001 gift …