Available for June Delivery! The Chestnut Floorplan on a cul de sac. This beautiful light-filled earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry, drop zone from the garage with cubbies and a Screened Porch. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk-in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 3 additional guest bedrooms, large hall bath and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Walking Trail to Crozet Park and Crozet Trail System. Photos are of like home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $644,814
