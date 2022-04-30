 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $639,900

Under Construction with Mountain Views! Final Old Trail Block 22 Building. This home features 4 Finished Floors, a rough-in for future Elevator, a Mountain Facing Rooftop Veranda and a rear facing Trex Deck. Our oversized townhome is designed to capture breathtaking views while incorporating thoughtful, included features and spacious living spaces throughout. Starting with a 2-Car Garage and finished basement on the lower level, you can head to the open 2nd Level for entertaining in your Kitchen, Great Room, Dining Room & Screen Porch (plus a half bath!). The 3rd Level is home to the private Owner's Suite & Bath, secondary bedrooms (2) and full bath. The 4th Level comes with a finished Rec Room, bath & show-stopping Veranda. Located in amenity-filled Old Trail, you can enjoy all that this neighborhood & Crozet have to offer! Finally, you get to work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select interior finishes!

