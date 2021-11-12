PRESALE 2022 delivery. The Meridian w/ Carriage House Apartment in Old Trail Village features a light-filled open main level w/ foyer, dining, great room, kitchen, and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite w/ private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add’l bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete the main house. The carriage house has add’l bed/bath/kitchen for personal use or rental income. Numerous structural and design center upgrades! Conveniently located near trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $613,744
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about his status.
“Everything’s right in front of us. We control our own destiny. It kind of feels like the 2019 season. It’s very reminiscent of that.”
Crozet native and University of Virginia alum John Freeman is the new "Voice of the Cavaliers."
A recent study of patients in Brazil showed that a low-cost antidepressant is effective in keeping high-risk COVID-19 patients out of intensiv…