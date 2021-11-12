4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $613,744

PRESALE 2022 delivery. The Meridian w/ Carriage House Apartment in Old Trail Village features a light-filled open main level w/ foyer, dining, great room, kitchen, and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite w/ private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add’l bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete the main house. The carriage house has add’l bed/bath/kitchen for personal use or rental income. Numerous structural and design center upgrades! Conveniently located near trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.