 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $599,900

The desirable Old Trail Townes are back! This Towne comes with 4 Finished Floors, a Mountain Facing Rooftop Veranda and is designed for future Elevator installation. Our oversized townhome is designed to capture breathtaking views while incorporating thoughtful, included features and spacious living spaces throughout. Starting with a 2-Car Garage and finished basement on the lower level, you can head to the open 2nd Level for entertaining in your Kitchen, Great Room, Dining Room & Deck (plus a half bath!). The 3rd Level is home to the private Owner's Suite & Bath, secondary bedrooms (2) and full bath. The 4th Level comes with a finished Rec Room, bath & show-stopping Veranda. Located in amenity-filled Old Trail, you can enjoy all that this neighborhood & Crozet have to offer! Finally, you get to work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select interior finishes!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert