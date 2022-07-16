4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $575,000

This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Glenbrook at Foothill Crossing is move in ready and waiting for you! Luxury vinyl tile throughout the main level is low maintenance and easy to care for. This home features a home office/bedroom on the main floor at the front of the home with a full bath. This modern, open floor plan includes living, dining and kitchen at the rear of the home overlooking the fenced back yard. The beautiful kitchen includes white cabinets and quartz countertops and adjoins the great room and dining room with easy access to the large screened back porch. Enjoy your coffee outside each morning! This home's floor plan offers great flow for easy entertaining and comfortable every day living. The great room features a gas fireplace for cozy winter comfort. Upstairs enjoy the large flex space which could be a playroom for the kids, an exercise room or a great spot for movies and tv. The owner's suite features a private bathroom with frameless glass shower and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom on the second floor. The large laundry room is conveniently located on second floor too. Minutes from downtown Crozet, local wineries, and 20 minutes from Charlottesville. What more could you want!?