Only 3 years young! Welcome to this beautiful, modern 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Glenbrook at foothill Crossings! Upon entering the home, you'll find a large main level bedroom that works well as an office or guest room. The home features a modern open floor plan with a bright and airy living area, perfect for entertaining. With modern appliances, ample storage, white cabinets, granite counter tops and breakfast bar, the well-appointed kitchen is a chef's delight. On the upper level, you'll find graciously sized bedrooms and an open flex space perfect for a play area, movie room, or a reading nook. The master suite features an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. With its two-car garage, the property offers plenty of storage space. Backyard features a screened porch and fenced-in yard, perfect for pets and entertaining. This home is conveniently located near Crozet's charming downtown area, where a wide variety of restaurants, shops, and brewery options are available. Crozet Park, the dog park, and the pool are all within walking distance. Outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and fishing are plentiful in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. Located in the highly desirable Western Albemarle school district.