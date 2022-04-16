 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $535,000

Come see this beautiful home with all its custom upgrades. As soon as you walk in you will see the attention to detail. Custom lighting throughout, granite kitchen countertops, custom-painted cabinets, farm sink. Plenty of room on every level. Custom plumbing fixtures throughout. Immaculately maintained. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom. Carrera marble in the master bath. Both full baths upstairs have dual vanities and tiled-up-to-the-ceiling showers. Plantation shutters throughout. Two car garage, quiet street. Sit outside on your huge (20 ft) deck and enjoy the mountain views. This home is energy-efficient, move-in ready!

