4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $529,000

Large, Fabulous Home set at the end of a quiet street and backs up to the Crozet Trail...4 bedrooms 3 full baths(on 2nd floor) and 2 half baths....Exciting Kitchen/Family room/Sun room combination opens on to the large deck...large, walk-in pantry...1st floor home office....gas fireplace...Terrace level family room/movie room/exercise room opens to lovely patio ....Gracious Master Suite features a sitting area and 2 large closets....The turned staircase opens on to the second floor living sitting room...A tremendous amount of storage room also allows for expansion...So very conveniently located in the heart of Crozet...

