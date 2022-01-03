4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $471,936

Under Construction for Spring 2022 Delivery. This 4BR/3.5 Bath Interior-Unit Bainbridge Townhome w/Rear-Load 2-Car Garage in Old Trail features a light filled open main level w/ great room, kitchen, & dining. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level townhome. Conveniently located near walking trails, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Price includes 8x20 Trex deck, vaulted primary BR ceiling, and design center upgrades featuring a two-tone kitchen w/ upgraded granite and laminate floors. Similar photos.