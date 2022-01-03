Under Construction for Spring 2022 Delivery. This 4BR/3.5 Bath Interior-Unit Bainbridge Townhome w/Rear-Load 2-Car Garage in Old Trail features a light filled open main level w/ great room, kitchen, & dining. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level townhome. Conveniently located near walking trails, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Price includes 8x20 Trex deck, vaulted primary BR ceiling, and design center upgrades featuring a two-tone kitchen w/ upgraded granite and laminate floors. Similar photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $471,936
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another Wawa gas station and convenience store is being planned for the land. .
Emergency room and clinics will prohibit visitors beginning Jan. 3.
The omicron variant, holiday travel and increased testing are behind the rise in numbers, officials said.
Police identify drivers, adult passenger in crash. Name of girl who died is being withheld pending the investigation's outcome.
Volunteer work helps make a rough path a little smoother
Current 7th District representative, Abigail Spanberger, announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election in the newly drawn district.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow with accumulation of three to seven inches, starting about 5 a.m. Monday. The NWS has issued …
When Pamela Brown, a longtime Charlottesville teacher, sees a need in her school or community, she steps up.
He was looking forward to playing once more for the coach who convinced him to leave his native Hawaii for the Commonwealth.
Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.