This executive rental becomes available May 1 for flexible medium-term leases (30+ days to 1 year). Our first renter quickly found their new home so we offering again this newly constructed, furnished gem. It sits on a private half acre lot in the heart of Crozet. Walkable to Crozet Elementary and downtown; 25 minutes to Charlottesville. Hardwood floors throughout, 4 bed/2.5 bath (primary suite on 1st level), open kitchen/living room concept, 1st floor office/study, large deck, 2nd story common room, off street parking for 3 vehicles, mountain views. Utilities and lawncare included. Dogs welcome. Situated in the heart of Virginia’s wine country. First renter has loved the house and location.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $4,200
