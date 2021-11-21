 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $314,500

Charming 1910 farmhouse located in the heart of Crozet on 0.23 acres. Residence has been completely remodeled featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This residence enjoys hardwood floors, enclosed front porch and cozy, covered side porch. Home is within walking distance to downtown Crozet for shopping, restaurants, library, schools, parks, etc. Don't miss out on this Crozet charmer!

