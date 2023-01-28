4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $3,900

This executive rental becomes available March 1 for flexible medium-term leases (30+ days to 1 year). This newly constructed gem is offered furnished and sits on a private half acre lot in the heart of Crozet. Walkable to Crozet Elementary and downtown; 25 minutes to Charlottesville. Hardwood floors throughout, 4 bed/2.5 bath (master suite on first level), open kitchen/living room concept, first floor office/study, large deck, 2nd story common room, 3 electric fireplaces, off street parking for 3 vehicles, mountain views. Utilities and lawncare included. Dogs welcome. Situated in the heart of Virginia’s wine country. More photos coming soon! Call Shawn at 202-779-0259