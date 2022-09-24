4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $3,500

Four bedroom end-unit townhome in Old Trail, is two years young and feels like a model home.
Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.
New retailers, JABA and Albemarle County slated to occupy mall.
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) has shared the first update on its investigation into the hate crime that took place on Gro…
No arrests have been made in the homicide.
Hiring and staffing has been an ever-present challenge, official says.
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
UPD is awaiting approval from the University to share an image of the suspect with the public to identify them quickly.
The hoax occurred the same day as a similar hoax at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Together, they make up two of more than 30 similar reported instances across the county in the past week.
Greer, Mountain View, Red Hill and Woodbrook elementary schools had one student demographic group that did not pass state Standard of Learning exams, according to officials.
