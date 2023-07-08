TO BE BUILT! Stunning setting with mountain views, complete privacy on 8 acres, last lot on the road AND adjacent to 144 acres of protected Nature Conservancy land. Modern mountain home designed to maximize views w/16' tall walls of glass. The open floor plan has exposed pine beams throughout, highlighted by (3) 3x7' skylights centered over a giant 14' kitchen island. Sliding doors open onto a 34' covered deck overlooking the mountains. Custom built w/premium cabinets, Meile appliances, 16' stone chimney w/linear fireplace, exposed beams, & quartz countertops. Primary suite has dual floating vanities & access to deck. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchenette, LVT floors, walk out to patio. Exterior finishes are low maintenance, long-lasting materials - Stone, brick, metal roof, Timbertech decking, and Marvin windows. There is a $75,00 lot clearing allowance to maximize views (check out views next door!) Infinity edge gunnite pool w/hardscaping and gazebo can be added at additional cost. Exclusively built by Pillar & Perch, who are both architects & builders. Or create your own design on this lot w/them! Near great vineyards, Sugar Hollow, trails! Only 20-25 min to Barracks Rd Shopping Center/UVA, even less to Crozet!