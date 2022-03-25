4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,250,000

Unique, custom pre-sale home designed and built for your lifestyle and needs in the newest section of Old Trail! Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless WOLF and KitchenAid appliances and walk in pantry! Main level owner's suite, home office, large walk-in pantry and more! Live in an award-winning planned community with access to golf and beautiful mountain views. Call to discuss building this home or one that meets your needs on additional lots in Old Trail, Lochlyn Hill or anywhere in central VA.