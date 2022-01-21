May completion date on for one of the best views in Albemarle County. Introducing Old Trail's most sought after homesites offering water and mountain views--see photos. The One Level Living Newport to be built by Craig Builders in Old Trail, Homesite 69 with a finished Bonus Room and full bath. Three first floor bedrooms (including spacious owner's suite), dedicated study, formal dining room, breakfast nook, light-filled great room with vaulted ceiling and so much more! Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, grey, etc shaker style), granite countertops in kitchen/owner's suite, and much more. Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsmen can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer. Photos are of prior model home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,210,872
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
Another 157 homes and additional commercial properties could be coming to Crozet under a proposed development off of Route 240 and Park Ridge Drive.
His trip went so well that he’s not going to leave.
A Sunday snow storm is predicted to drop between three and six inches of snow with some ice and wind, according to a winter storm warning issu…
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
As much as six inches predicted across Central Virginia with some ice and gusty winds later this evening.
Richard "Trey" Coe was again granted bond following new charges related to alleged sexual crimes against a minor.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.