4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,210,872

May completion date on for one of the best views in Albemarle County. Introducing Old Trail's most sought after homesites offering water and mountain views--see photos. The One Level Living Newport to be built by Craig Builders in Old Trail, Homesite 69 with a finished Bonus Room and full bath. Three first floor bedrooms (including spacious owner's suite), dedicated study, formal dining room, breakfast nook, light-filled great room with vaulted ceiling and so much more! Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, grey, etc shaker style), granite countertops in kitchen/owner's suite, and much more. Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsmen can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer. Photos are of prior model home.