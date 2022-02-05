4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,124,900

OCTOBER 2022 COMPLETION IN OLD TRAIL! Still time to make all selections! This is the last opportunity for these stunning mountain views in Block 32 (see photos). The 4 bedroom Williamsburg to be built on homesite 70 offers main level living, a finished walkout basement Rec Room and full bath, a light filled great room with vaulted ceiling, chef's kitchen and walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Jack and Jill baths, and a spacious owner's suite. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, Trex Deck, bluestone patio, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built model home.