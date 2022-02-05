 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,124,900

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,124,900

OCTOBER 2022 COMPLETION IN OLD TRAIL! Still time to make all selections! This is the last opportunity for these stunning mountain views in Block 32 (see photos). The 4 bedroom Williamsburg to be built on homesite 70 offers main level living, a finished walkout basement Rec Room and full bath, a light filled great room with vaulted ceiling, chef's kitchen and walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Jack and Jill baths, and a spacious owner's suite. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, Trex Deck, bluestone patio, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built model home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert