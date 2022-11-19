 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,024,900

Selections have been made! February 2023 Move-In on this secluded, end unit Old Trail Villa! Still time to make all your interior design choices! This Chesapeake Villa Home offers wooded privacy in a premier Old Trail Location, with maintenance-free living. Screened porch with vaulted ceilings and wooded privacy are included as well as a finished basement recreation room, bedroom, full bath and wet bar. The Chesapeake also offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Still time to make interior selections. Similar photos shown.

