Beautiful brick home on Rt. 29 South featuring .90 of an acre, 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, full finished basement, a wood burning fireplace, and new patio. This home offers like new appliances and new central air. This meticulously maintained home offer a front porch, a covered side porch and a paved driveway. More photos coming this weekend.
4 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
DURHAM, N.C. — Their lead in the most hostile of intimidating venues held up from midway through the first half until deep into the second half.
General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages.
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…
Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun.
Reece Beekman sank an open corner 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play and the Virginia men's basketball team stunned No. 9 Duke 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down."
Hatton Ferry will float again thanks to donations.
Fire is believed to have started in the kitchen
It seemed almost like karma. On the day the Daily Progress editorial page pushed for unvaccinated people to get their COVID-19 shots to help t…