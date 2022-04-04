 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $309,900

  • Updated
Beautiful brick home on Rt. 29 South featuring .90 of an acre, 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, full finished basement, a wood burning fireplace, and new patio. This home offers like new appliances and new central air. This meticulously maintained home offer a front porch, a covered side porch and a paved driveway. More photos coming this weekend.

