Rare opportunity for a brand new home in the Western Albemarle School District! New Construction on 1.26 acres of wooded privacy located less than 10 miles from UVA and the Downtown Mall in Ivy! The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen, great room, dining room, walk-in pantry, mud room, dedicated study, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, custom Mahogany front door, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor, Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score. Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsman can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer. Photos of previously built home. New Construction with no construction loan needed-- with deposit Builder will fund the build so that purchaser may obtain the same type of loan as if they bought a resale. Builder also offers a streamlined process to make planning your move easy with a known move in date upfront.