4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $995,000

Garland Farm, a charming and historic ca. 1890 four bedroom, two bath residence on four private acres. Attractive architectural details include high ceilings, gracious front and back covered porches, three fireplaces, beautiful hardwood floors, extensive trim work, and two outbuildings. Extremely well cared for and renovated over the years, with a recent conversion of the detached garage into an inspiring studio space. A special property with mature plantings, majestic trees, views, and plenty of outdoor space to play and/or garden all within minutes of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia. Murray Elementary, Henley Middle, and Western Albemarle High School district.