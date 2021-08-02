4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $989,000

TERRELL COURT - Privately situated on 3.9 acres of amazing woodland gardens, this architecturally designed spacious four bedroom residence is a unique opportunity to buy a well loved house only seconds from center of UVA and all Charlottesville has to offer. The entrance area opens into an impressive bright living room with fireplace; dining room; large eat in kitchen with island & flexible space for TV; master suite with two bath/dressing areas, library & home office; additional bedroom with bath and oversized screen porch. In the lower level there is a rec room with fireplace & wet bar and two bedrooms each with a private bath. A breezeway connects the house to an oversized two car garage and workshop. There is an additional detached two car garage. Neighborhood is so walkable, friendly and convenient. A hidden gem!