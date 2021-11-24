MOORELAND, circa 1855, is a classic Virginia brick home with a three-level , "two over two" design, and frame wing, containing a total 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, plus a nearby 2 bedroom cottage and outbuildings. The residence features beautiful heart pine floors, solid brick exterior walls and handcrafted moldings. There is a walk-out terrace level apartment containing a living room with fireplace, bedroom, bath and kitchenette. The improvements are situated on 22 acres with a mix of pastures and hardwood forest, and a myriad of plantings and gardens surrounding the two dwelling units. The flower gardens are spectacular!!! MOORELAND also shares a 4 acre lake (with joint maintenance agreement) with the neighboring property, and The cottage has large windows, lots of light, modern kitchen, two bedrooms, one bath, living room with fireplace and large family room opening onto a large deck. It is currently rented for $1500 per month, with a short term lease. Fronting on US Route 29 just seven miles south of Charlottesville, MOORELAND is an easy 10-12 minute drive to UVA and most sections of town. This is a perfect small farm with a great classic home, offering many other possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $985,000
