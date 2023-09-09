Oak Hill Farm is a well-established, sought-after neighborhood with Mountain Views just minutes to UVA/Downtown/Wegmans comprised of half-acre lots to allow for wonderful yard space while enjoying a neighborhood-feel. From the first glance to the last, this home has a wonderful balance of both classic design elements, on-trend finishes & an eye for detail. The Kitchen/Dining/Great Room open plan boasts tons of large windows allowing for amazing natural light. The Kitchen details-truly designed for a chef; expansive counter & cabinet space, wall oven, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry & spacious island w/seating space. 1st floor also has high ceilings--Great Room (w/ stacked stone surround gas fireplace), Eat-in Kitchen, Butler's Pantry, Dining Room & home Office w/french doors. Off of the Kitchen, a fabulous screened porch to enjoy your private, level backyard w/wooded area for privacy. The 2nd floor has a phenomenal Primary Bedroom w/an en suite living space (gas fireplace), spa-like bathroom (sleek soaking tub, walk-in shower, tile, double vanity), and huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, one w/an en-suite full bath. The unfinished, walk-out basement has rough-in plumbing for a full bath. 2 car garage.