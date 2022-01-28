4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $979,000

QUINTESSENTIAL CITY GEM: Charm, character, multiple living areas, sun filled rooms plus multi-purpose outbuilding with 1/2 Bath on a wonderfully mature City Lot. This home checks all the boxes. You'll love its convenient location on one of Charlottesville's loveliest streets. 1617 Westwood Road offers the perfect balance of open concept and private rooms to study, zoom, and stream. Multiple home office options exist throughout. Two fireplaces and built-in cabinetry. Two patios and a level backyard allow for easy entertaining, casual dining al fresco, and backyard games galore. Looking for your own private space in which to be inspired, spin and stretch, or meet with clients? Swanky Studio in the private backyard is icing on the cake. Come see what all the fuss is about! IMPORTANT DATES & DETAILS (keep reading): Showings begin Friday, Jan. 28th. Seller must retain possession until construction of their new home in the County is complete - July 19th is ideal (Closing can occur earlier with rent back). If there are multiple Offers, Seller will review early Monday morning. Offers due to Tommy by 7pm on Sunday. Seller reserves right to accept an Offer prior to Sunday evening. Floor plans and List of Improvemts attached.