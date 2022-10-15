4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $976,624

The Last Lot in Hyland Park Phase II! Stunning Blue Ridge views and abundant natural light will flood this amazing new home in Hyland Park. This is a rare opportunity to purchase new construction home in this sought-after community. This home is absolutely loaded with options from real finish-in-place hardwood floors, upgraded KitchenAid appliances, laundry room, walk in pantry, and much more. The second floor and attic bonus room have wonderful mountain views. The lot is on a cul-de-sac and backs to common area and a walking trail. Photos are from a similar home - finishes will vary from selections shown in these images.