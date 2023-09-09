Offering a perfect blend of sustainability, modernity, and accessibility, this townhome presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking an upgraded and convenient living experience. Generous amounts of living space and storage (Closet systems and bookcases added by current owners) provide ample room for comfortable everyday living and entertaining guests. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths visitors can stay while you entertain in the expansive kitchen, dining and living room areas. Enjoy the sun room off the living room for a bright and sunny space to work or added space for relaxation. From updated kitchen appliances (Sub-Zero Refrigerato)r, to energy-efficient systems, this home offers convenience and efficienciency. Solar panels, also added by owners, provide eco friendly and sustainable living. Wood paneled elevator allows for easy navigation/ accessibility between floors. The Kenridge Community provides a peaceful & serene environment for residents while being conveniently located, allowing for easy access to major hwys, schools, shopping centers, & other amenities. 624 Eight Woods Lane is a charming property that combines modern features within a peaceful setting, making it an ideal place to call home in Charlottesville VA!