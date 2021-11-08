4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $949,000

WOODFIELD – A rare opportunity to purchase an architecturally-designed, gracious 3,530 sq ft brick residence with 4 bedrooms / 3 baths on a secluded 4.59 acres in the heart of Garth and Owensville Road! The well-designed floor plan offers comfortable living with an abundance of natural light. On the main level, the spacious entry way opens into a lovely living room with fireplace, tray ceiling, & wood floors; dining area; adjacent eat-in kitchen; mud room; family room with stone fireplace & built-in bookcases; master bedroom with private bath & deck; and two additional bedrooms with shared bathroom. The lower level has a bedroom, full bath, and flexible space for a home office, which is accessed from both inside and a private outside entrance. The main rooms open out to several, delightful outdoor sitting areas and garden rooms, in essence bringing the outside in. Many mature plantings, a grassy meadow, and winter mountain views. There is a theoretical division right that runs with the land. Such privacy, yet only a few minutes to the amenities of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, via a beautiful scenic drive.