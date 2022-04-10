 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $947,000

Extraordinarily charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, c.1920s city bungalow in the highly coveted & desired neighborhood of Lewis Mountain - just steps from the University of Virginia, Scott Stadium, Rotunda, medical center, shopping, and just a short drive to Downtown Charlottesville and other city amenities! This unique residence has been recently renovated and features include: a stunning brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry, countertops, island & stainless steel appliances; gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout both levels; all new baths with high end finishes & hardware; new bluestone front porch & walkway; and more! The lot is nearly level, totally useable and offers plenty of open space to garden, entertain and play. This property is sure to impress with it's many fabulous details and outstanding location in the the heart of UVA & the City of Charlottesville!

