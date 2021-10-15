Rarely does a Downtown property like this come on the market! Located on a premium corner lot on established Belmont Ave in the heart of the vibrant Belmont neighborhood just steps from coffee/shops/restaurants (Mas, Tavola, Conmole, The Local, Belle + more). This 4br/3ba farmhouse has been meticulously renovated + expanded (2019) by high-quality Dwell Construction + sought-after HubbHouse design. High-end finishes + fixtures seamlessly blend period details + trimwork with a sophisticated modern aesthetic. Incredible flow from the gracious foyer to brand-new open-concept kitchen-dining (ample cabinetry, marble waterfall island, heart pine shelf, double oven) to the back hallway (inc. laundry room!) + first-floor master suite (walk-in closet, gorgeous tiled bath + private water closet). Upstairs is spacious landing, 3-4 bedrooms, reno'd bath, lots of light + charm. Off-street parking + 2-bay garage offers so much potential. To top it off - enjoy your coffee + distant mountain views from the covered front porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $939,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since September 2020.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love.
Understaffing and mismanagement have led to chronic delivery problems, two former mail carriers say.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
The Virginia football team rallies from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Louisville and pick up its second straight ACC road win.
The person who agreed to come out of retirement to replace former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has now decided to retire after all, leaving t…
With 86% of its 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, the UVa men's basketball team will have a new offensive identity. “We’ll have to score in different ways. It won’t be a team that’s gonna spray out 30, 40 3s.”
A botanical garden may begin to see new life soon after the Charlottesville City Council voted last week to officially lease the site to the B…
In rivalry games, coaches tell their players to expect the unexpected.