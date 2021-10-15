4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $939,000

Rarely does a Downtown property like this come on the market! Located on a premium corner lot on established Belmont Ave in the heart of the vibrant Belmont neighborhood just steps from coffee/shops/restaurants (Mas, Tavola, Conmole, The Local, Belle + more). This 4br/3ba farmhouse has been meticulously renovated + expanded (2019) by high-quality Dwell Construction + sought-after HubbHouse design. High-end finishes + fixtures seamlessly blend period details + trimwork with a sophisticated modern aesthetic. Incredible flow from the gracious foyer to brand-new open-concept kitchen-dining (ample cabinetry, marble waterfall island, heart pine shelf, double oven) to the back hallway (inc. laundry room!) + first-floor master suite (walk-in closet, gorgeous tiled bath + private water closet). Upstairs is spacious landing, 3-4 bedrooms, reno'd bath, lots of light + charm. Off-street parking + 2-bay garage offers so much potential. To top it off - enjoy your coffee + distant mountain views from the covered front porch.