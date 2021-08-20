Conveniently located in the Ivy area of Western Albemarle! A well cared for home with numerous upgrades for you to move into and enjoy. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and situated on 2.6 acres, this home offers privacy with plenty of open space. Four bedrooms, three full and one half baths with an additional bonus room that can be used as a fifth bedroom. A functional floor plan with an excellent flow for family living and entertainment. Recent upgrades include new master bath, new energy efficient Pella windows, exterior completely painted & freshly paved drive way. A five minute walk will put you at the entrance to Meriwether Lewis Elementary School! Please see attached floor plans and survey for additional details. Owner/Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $925,000
