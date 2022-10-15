 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $899,900

Proposed New Construction. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. This proposed home includes and oversized screened porch and accessory grilling deck. Entertain in the open kitchen with huge island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. All the rooms have large windows with many fixed and casement styles. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on-suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans. Finishes and options may vary.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

The $130.5 million project will be constructed on the northern edge of the Emmet-Ivy entrance corridor to greet visitors at one of the central points of the university's Grounds.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert