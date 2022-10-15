Proposed New Construction. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. This proposed home includes and oversized screened porch and accessory grilling deck. Entertain in the open kitchen with huge island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. All the rooms have large windows with many fixed and casement styles. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on-suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans. Finishes and options may vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $899,900
