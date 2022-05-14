Luxurious custom built home in Hyland Ridge boasting amazing mountain views. This exquisite home features 4 bedrooms/ 4.5 baths, full fin. basement, and a large 2 car garage. From the time you walk into the foyer you notice the builder's attention to detail and craftsmanship. This amazing home features engineered antique barn plank floors, trendy fixtures, beautiful Ceramic tile in every bathroom, and vaulted ceilings and 9 ft. ceilings through out. The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, Granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The Great room offers a gas fireplace for those cold VA day or simply relaxing. If you need two Master Suites, this is the home for you. Other perks include a nice screened porch with views of the Blue Ridge and a new deck overlooking the mountains. The terrace level features a bedroom, a full bath, a Family room, and a room that can be open into a kitchen or a wet bar. This great home sits on a 2.50 acres, which is larger than most in this subdivision, and offers a brand new paved driveway. More photos coming this weekend.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $899,900
