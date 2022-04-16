4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $895,000

EVERY detail has been thought out in this *furnished* four bedroom, four bathroom masterpiece, built by Southern Development Homes in 2020 and featuring more than $175k in owner improvements. From main floor owner's suite and spacious gourmet kitchen to LED lighting throughout and Savant Home Automation with whole house sound system, you have nothing to do but move in and be at home in the heart of Charlottesville. Enjoy easy entertaining on covered rear patio with amphitheater-style sunny courtyard, hardscaped and greenscaped by Snow's Garden Center, boasting beautiful custom lighting system and five component outdoor speakers with buried subwoofer. In-ground irrigation system installed in March 2022 to keep your lawn pristine effortlessly, and in-home security system with four exterior cameras is integrated into Savant system. Basement level is designed to be the perfect in-law suite, roughed in and ready to add kitchen and laundry elements if desired. In the meantime, enjoy movie nights in the fully outfitted theater room with large flat screen and Sonos sound system. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes from Downtown and the University of Virginia, and walkable to Ix Art Park. Matterport virtual tour available.