4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $889,900

This meticulously-maintained home is nestled in the light and bright community of Oak Hill Farm and offers the best of single level living. The primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located all on the main level in a split plan. Fourth bedroom is a large ensuite located upstairs and provides excellent accommodation for long term guests. Kitchen features dual pantries, wall oven, stainless appliances, and expansive island with breakfast bar. Living room features built ins, vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. Three season porch off kitchen is perfect for taking in the surrounding beauty of the landscaped yard. Property offers excellent sun exposure, a water feature, two pergolas and is a gardener’s paradise. Solar panels result in lower utility bills and EV hook up in garage. Located just minutes to the Downtown Mall, UVA, 5th Street Station, and Martha Jefferson.