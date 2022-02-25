Stunning views and abundant natural light flood this amazing new home in Hyland Park. This is a rare opportunity to purchase an already-started new construction home in this sought-after community. Based on the extremely popular ST Charles model. This is one of only a few lots that allows this expansive main floor living home. This home is absolutely loaded with options from real hardwood floors, KitchenAid appliances, dual laundry rooms, custom barn door, walk in pantry, and much more. Construction progress photos of home are from November 20, 2021. Finished photos are from a similar home - finishes will very similar to the already completed model home.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $884,900
