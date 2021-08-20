 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000

Charming Cape Cod within walking distance of all things UVA and short bike ride to Barracks Road Shopping Center! This home boasts character-rich features both inside and out! Enjoy an oasis of mature boxwoods, azaleas and dogwoods within a fenced rear yard. Genuine hardwood floors stretch throughout living areas on the main and upper level. Living room with gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves opens to an eat-in kitchen with abundant cabinet and counter space. Bright sunroom with walls of windows and skylights opens to a brick patio. Owners suite and a home office complete the main level. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The walkout unfinished basement is roughed-in for a bath for future finishing and allows for plenty of storage! Located just off Rugby Road, University Circle is a small sidewalk-liked neighborhood. Culbreth Theater is a 4 minute walk away, The Rotunda only 11 and UVA hospital 20...walk to work and play. Zillow's estimated value is $891,600.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging
UVa

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging

“We get transfers of patients that can't be taken care of elsewhere that need really advanced therapies to support them through their COVID illness, so that's why our ICU population continues to remain pretty steady.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert