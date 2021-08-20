Charming Cape Cod within walking distance of all things UVA and short bike ride to Barracks Road Shopping Center! This home boasts character-rich features both inside and out! Enjoy an oasis of mature boxwoods, azaleas and dogwoods within a fenced rear yard. Genuine hardwood floors stretch throughout living areas on the main and upper level. Living room with gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves opens to an eat-in kitchen with abundant cabinet and counter space. Bright sunroom with walls of windows and skylights opens to a brick patio. Owners suite and a home office complete the main level. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The walkout unfinished basement is roughed-in for a bath for future finishing and allows for plenty of storage! Located just off Rugby Road, University Circle is a small sidewalk-liked neighborhood. Culbreth Theater is a 4 minute walk away, The Rotunda only 11 and UVA hospital 20...walk to work and play. Zillow's estimated value is $891,600.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000
