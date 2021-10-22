 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000

Much sought after Western Albemarle location....easy access to RT 250, close to Cville and Crozet, just 15 minutes to UVA. Sited on 3.46 rolling, treed acres with garden spaces. This Cape style home has the charm, character and coziness of the Cape design. Features: 4 bedrooms (owners suite on 1st level and 2 en suite bathrooms on 2nd level), 3 full baths and 1 half bath; a beautiful well appointed Cook's kitchen with double ovens, and granite countertops; a great room with a stone facade wood burning fireplace; a 11 x 20 screened porch, 11 x 17 deck, great casual living and entertaining space! Lots of storage with a walk in attic space and an unfinished basement! Note: Century Link provides internet service

