4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000

Fabulous, unique cottage, only 4 miles south of town...tucked away on 12.50 beautiful acres(w/1 division right)...Top quality craftsmanship...interior vaulted spaces, dramatic window designs, and stonework create an artistic ambiance throughout the home...The first floor bath features a stone fireplace...Mature landscaping, the wrap around porch, and a detached studio all work to make this a compelling property. The roof and downspouts are copper...There is also a stream and spring further back on the property...The studio also has a fireplace with beautiful walnut mantle. There are 2 sheds(1 potting shed/1 was set up for miniature goats)

