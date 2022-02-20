JEFFERSON PARK CIRCLE - Delightful well-loved 2-story brick residence located in one of the City's most sought after neighborhoods. The main level includes an inviting living room with wood fireplace, dining room, recently updated kitchen with Viking gas range, master bedroom & master bath along with an amazing sun room across the rear of the house. Second floor has the original master, two additional bedrooms and full bath. The house abounds with character. The spacious light filled sun room with vaulted ceiling and beams opens onto a patio bringing the outside in. The private rear yard is deep and filled with meandering garden paths and mature blooming trees and shrubs. It is a bit of country in a City location. Off street parking. Convenient to University of Virginia and the many amenities of Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $850,000
