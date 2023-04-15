New Construction Juniper plan. Enjoy entertaining in the open kitchen with oversized island overlooking the great room. Make a great meal in the large kitchen and relax by the fire. Feel the ease of all your main living in one open and airy space. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on-suite bath with a walk in closet. The lower level features a large rec room, home office/ gym space and a mudroom entry off the oversized two-car garage oversized garage/ shop area. Images are from similar homes built. These convenient lots are located just 3 miles South of Charlottesville right behind Potters Craft cidery.