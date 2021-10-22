Charming updated and well-maintained home in Venable school district. Spacious primary suite with large walk in closet and additional room that could be used as a home office or nursery. Primary bedroom opens to private upper deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped back yard with mountain views in winter. First floor offers three additional bedrooms, eat in kitchen, and a large living room with a screened in porch. The walk out basement family room has wood burning fireplace and opens onto a patio that has more than enough room for family and friends to gather and BBQ. The bonus is the work room that has ample space for all your equipment and tools! Full bath and dedicated laundry room round out the ground floor. This home offers ample storage throughout, plenty of off-street parking and a custom designed carport. Solar panels help with the electric bill! Updated but still with all the original charm!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $849,000
