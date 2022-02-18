 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $845,000

You’ll feel like you’re living in the country in this warm and inviting home on nearly 2.5 acres backing up to a stream & beautiful woods and yet just minutes from downtown Charlottesville, The Shops at Stonefield, Trader Joes, Costco, & Whole Foods. It’s spacious and light-filled living areas, large stone fireplaces in the family room & screened porch, hardwood floors, & newly redone basement create a wonderful home environment. There’s plenty to enjoy outside too with a soapstone patio & fire pit, a landscape pond, a basketball area in the driveway, a tree house, fenced vegetable garden, a huge level yard & access to many nearby walking trails. Owners use XFinity for internet.

