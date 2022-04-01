Rare offering in the desirable RUGBY neighborhood, centrally located ~mile to UVA, Dairy Market, Barracks shopping, JPJ +Downtown Mall! This 4br, 2.5ba brick home has been COMPREHENSIVELY RENOVATED + LIVES LARGER than it first looks (3,125 sf!). Tucked away on an EXCEPTIONAL + PRIVATE TERRACED LOT, you really have to see to believe. From the first step on the charming brick path, you enter a magical oasis w/ incredible outdoor spaces inc. grass lawn, perfect patio for firepit, expansive deck (feels like a treehouse!), accented by dogwood, japanese maple + magnolia trees. The floor plan has been thoughtfully reconfigured to create a brand-new + stunning GOURMET KITCHEN + gorgeous FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE (see pics!). So many CHARACTER-rich features, inc tray ceiling in Rec Room, under-stairs nook, built-ins + hardwoods throughout. Many NEW SYSTEMS are icing on the cake (brand-new roof, water heater, etc). Come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $845,000
