Fabulous home in Belmont with views of Monticello Mtn & close to several parks & the Rivanna Trail. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath has quality upgrades throughout the entire home. Backyard is fenced-in & terraced with hardscape & hundreds of naturalized plantings. Covered back porch offers a great place to relax and enjoy the views. Relax in the hot tub (conveys) & the balconies off of second and third levels. Every closet in this home has been customized by Closet Factory including the coat closet & Pantry. Kitchen has solid Maple Cabinets with glass fronts, interior lighting, pull out shelves, Granite counters, Tile backsplash, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Wall-Oven & Convection/Microwave. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout (no carpet). Solar Panels. Average Electric bill in summer is $0. Winter averages $70 a month. Gas, water and sewer average $120 a month. Spacious 1 car garage.