Fabulous home in Belmont with views of Monticello Mtn & close to several parks & the Rivanna Trail. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath has quality upgrades throughout the entire home. Backyard is fenced-in & terraced with hardscape & hundreds of naturalized plantings. Covered back porch offers a great place to relax and enjoy the views. Relax in the hot tub (conveys) & the balconies off of second and third levels. Every closet in this home has been customized by Closet Factory including the coat closet & Pantry. Kitchen has solid Maple Cabinets with glass fronts, interior lighting, pull out shelves, Granite counters, Tile backsplash, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Wall-Oven & Convection/Microwave. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout (no carpet). Solar Panels. Average Electric bill in summer is $0. Winter averages $70 a month. Gas, water and sewer average $120 a month. Spacious 1 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $837,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“You can’t have those if everyone has the same views as you,” Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis said. “It’s no fun to debate with people wit…
State police announced just before 10 p.m. that the search effort had been suspended. “No survivors were located.”
“As far as we’re concerned we’re still looking for the scene,” Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the state police, told The Daily Progress on …
The plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., based in Florida.
One party insider who asked to remain anonymous was blunt. The race, they said, has become a “s--tshow.”