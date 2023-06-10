Welcome to a gorgeous home with breath taking mountain views in the Pantops area. Conveniently located near UVA and downtown Charlottesville. The beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, full finished walkout basement, along with a spacious 2 car garage. This luxurious home has multiple features to admire: granite kitchen counter tops, ceramic tile in each bathroom, gas fire place, main level master bedroom/bath, and along with a second master suite upstairs. Enjoy the amazing view of the Blue Ridge Mountains while sitting in the screened in porch, deck, or patio area with the fire pit going. Along with this property comes a plotting shed to grow all of your gardening needs. Enjoy this luxury home with no HOA.