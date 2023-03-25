Luxury brick townhomes in Lochlyn Hill. Renderings shown are conceptual images and subject to change based on permitting and ARB approval. Please inquire for more details. This interior unit is priced with the residential elevator. The open rooftop balcony overlooks community green space and Meadowbrook Golf Course. The main floor features 10' ceilings with custom cabinets and KitchenAid appliances. Hardwood floors throughout all the main living areas including the primary bedroom suite. The bonus room and rooftop terrace are excellent places to entertain or enjoy a quiet evening. Enjoy all the space of a single family home with low maintenance of a townhome.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $795,400
