4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $795,000

3/6 SUN OPEN HOUSE 2-4PM. Rarely do listings come available in the coveted BELVEDERE community + there are very few lots available for a detached home right now, if any! This brand-new (c. 2021) + well-appointed 4br/3.5ba MODERN FARMHOUSE is ideally sited on a premium CORNER LOT w/ unobstructed mountain VIEWS, incredible sunsets (see pics!) + fenced backyard, just steps to pocket parks/playgrounds/trails. Sought-after floorplan feat. gracious rooms that flow seamlessly, exquisite GOURMET KITCHEN, private home office, MUDROOM entry from 2-car garage, upstairs laundry, GRACIOUS MASTER SUITE + light-drenched TERRACE LEVEL APARTMENT perfect for in-law’s, au pair or additional income. Built by esteemed Craig Builders, the CRAFTSMANSHIP is evident throughout inc. unparalleled finishes, oversized windows, timeless architectural/trim details + built-ins. Conveniently located w/in walking distance to Rivanna Trail/SOCA/Fairview pool/tennis or a run/bike/drive via parkway to Downtown in 10 mins, UVA in 15 mins. Don’t miss this stunning listing! Showings start Friday, 3/4...